Assam CM Visits Missing Musician Ramen Baruah's Family in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the residence of renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah and met his family members.
CM Sarma emphasized that efforts are underway to trace Ramen Baruah who has been missing for the last 23 days.
Speaking to media persons, CM Sarma said, “It has been 23 days since the disappearance of Ramen Baruah, and despite continuous efforts by the police, there have been no results yet. There have been numerous witnesses who have seen him going towards the river, but no one has seen him return back.”
The Assam Chief Minister also stressed on leaving the rest to fate.
CM Sarma then spoke about his long-time relationship with Ramen Baruah’s family and said that the family holds a special place in his life.
He said, “I have a personal connection with this family, which holds significant value for me and for Assam. I have acted in the film named ‘Koka Deuta Nati Hati’ with Nip Baruah and Niren Baruah. Dipen da’s songs are also unforgettable and are always on my mind.”
Himanta Biswa Sarma further highlighted that SDRF and NDRF are actively engaged in the search operations and expressed hope that Baruah would be traced soon.
It may be mentioned that, musician Ramen Baruah had gone missing on July 22. Baruah, a prominent figure in the regional music industry, had set out for the Ganesh temple in the Latasil area of the city but has not been seen or heard from since. Baruah's last known location was traced to the banks of the Brahmaputra River near the Gauhati High Court at around 10:09 am on the day he went missing.