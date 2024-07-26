“Assumed to be a Tryst with Destiny”: Assam CM on Ramen Baruah's Disappearance

The Chief Minister made important remarks today regarding the mysterious disappearance of renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah. According to the police commissioner, there is evidence that Baruah went to the Brahmaputra River but no evidence of his return. The river is currently flowing above the danger level, and given the lack of evidence of his return, it is assumed that he has succumbed to his fate.
The Chief Minister emphasized that there is no need to delve further into the matter.
Earlier on Wednesday, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah shared findings from the preliminary investigation into Baruah's sudden disappearance. Baruah was last seen near the banks of the Brahmaputra River, close to the Gauhati High Court, at approximately 10:09 am on Monday.
Commissioner Barah revealed that Baruah left his home willingly and was last tracked to the riverbank. The investigation has uncovered that Baruah was experiencing personal and family-related distress, which may have contributed to his emotional state at the time of his disappearance.
"There is no indication that any outsider was involved in this silent incident. Baruah was unhappy with some personal and family matters. There is a hypothesis that he may have been somewhat restless and emotional during that time. We do not have any evidence suggesting he left the riverbank after arriving there, leading us to believe he might have fallen into the water," stated Commissioner Barah.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had been deployed to conduct extensive search operations in the Brahmaputra River, suspecting that Baruah may have fallen into the water. Baruah's mobile phone was found to be switched off at 10:09 pm on the same day, adding to the concern.
The police have also involved Baruah's daughter in the investigation, citing family-centric dissatisfaction as a possible factor in his disappearance. According to police, Ramen Baruah was under severe stress, and there is additional information that is not suitable to disclose at this time.