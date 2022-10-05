Guwahati News

Assam CM Witnesses Durga Idol Immersion, Takes Part In Festivities

The itinerary for the day of the Assam CM included a visit to Nehru Stadium in Guwahati where he enjoyed a musical sand art show and witnessed Ravan Dahan.
Assam CM takes part in Dussehra festivities in Guwahati | Image: Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM takes part in Dussehra festivities in Guwahati | Image: Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sarma
Pratidin Time

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took part in Dussehra festivities in Guwahati marking the end of Durga Puja celebrations.

The itinerary for the day of the Assam CM included a visit to Nehru Stadium in Guwahati where he enjoyed a musical sand art show and witnessed Ravan Dahan.

Following that, CM Sarma headed to Pandu Ghat to witness the immersion of Durga idols alongside. Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM informed of his visits.

Also Read
Uttarakhand: Death Toll In Pauri Garhwal Bus Accident Rises To 32

He wrote, “The sky above Nehru Stadium, Guwahati lit up this evening marking the triumph of good over evil. Witnessed a colourful Ramleela replete with musical sand art show by artiste Nitish Bharati & Ravan Dahan as part of Asom Vijaya Dashami Mahotsav along with my wife @rinikibsharma.”

In a further tweet, CM Sarma wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami, visited Pandu Ghat, Guwahati and witnessed Maa Durga's visarjan in the Brahmaputra along with my wife @rinikibsharma.”

“As puja festivities come to an end, my prayers to Maa Durga to bless us all with joy, peace & prosperity,” added the Assam CM.

Also Read
PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
Guwahati
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Dussehra Festivities

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com