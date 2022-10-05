Assam CM Witnesses Durga Idol Immersion, Takes Part In Festivities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took part in Dussehra festivities in Guwahati marking the end of Durga Puja celebrations.

The itinerary for the day of the Assam CM included a visit to Nehru Stadium in Guwahati where he enjoyed a musical sand art show and witnessed Ravan Dahan.

Following that, CM Sarma headed to Pandu Ghat to witness the immersion of Durga idols alongside. Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM informed of his visits.