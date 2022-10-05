Assam CM Witnesses Durga Idol Immersion, Takes Part In Festivities

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took part in Dussehra festivities in Guwahati marking the end of Durga Puja celebrations.
The itinerary for the day of the Assam CM included a visit to Nehru Stadium in Guwahati where he enjoyed a musical sand art show and witnessed Ravan Dahan.
Following that, CM Sarma headed to Pandu Ghat to witness the immersion of Durga idols alongside. Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM informed of his visits.
He wrote, “The sky above Nehru Stadium, Guwahati lit up this evening marking the triumph of good over evil. Witnessed a colourful Ramleela replete with musical sand art show by artiste Nitish Bharati & Ravan Dahan as part of Asom Vijaya Dashami Mahotsav along with my wife @rinikibsharma.”
In a further tweet, CM Sarma wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami, visited Pandu Ghat, Guwahati and witnessed Maa Durga's visarjan in the Brahmaputra along with my wife @rinikibsharma.”
“As puja festivities come to an end, my prayers to Maa Durga to bless us all with joy, peace & prosperity,” added the Assam CM.