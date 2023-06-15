Assam Floods: Nearly 21,000 People Affected In Four Districts

Nearly 21,000 people in four districts in Assam have been affected in the first spell of flood, informed Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Wednesday.
A total of 20,768 people including 2448 children have been affected alone in the Lakhimpur district, it said.
On Wednesday, the Singra River breached two embankments in the Lakhimpur district and a total of five embankments, six roads in different districts have also been damaged due to continuous rainfall, the ASDMA said.
"Following incessant rain, the water level of many rivers is rising up," it said.
The four affected districts are Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar and Kamrup (Metro).
A total of 19 villages under five revenue circles are currently underwater and 1787 animals are also affected in the deluge.
ASDMA said that the flood waters have submerged 13.50 hectares of crop land in the flood affected districts.
In view of the onset of the Monsoon, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier held a video conference with the DCs and other senior officers of the state administration to put in place all necessary steps and ramp up flood preparedness and response system.
He said, "With the monsoon setting in, in the state, all the government departments including NHAI, NHIDC, NDRF and SDRF should become alert to negotiate with the flood and reach out to the affected people."
He also asked ASDMA to activate risk communication and early warning systems to warn the people against the potential threats of the flood.