Assam CM's Statement on Water Pipe Bursts is Ridiculous: AIPC

Taking a jibe on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma's statement that "If you want water be prepared for pipe burst” the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam state unit has termed it as ridiculous and totally unacceptable.
Assam State Congress secretary and the President of AIPC Assam state unit Gauravv Somani said that it took almost two months time for the Assam Chief Minister to find the solution on Google and collect datas to counter the problems of water pipe bursts in Guwahati.
Somani said that Assam chief minister searching on Google and finding out data of pipe bursts in various states in the country and putting up in front of the people of Guwahati shows the insensibility of the Government towards the residents of Guwahati who have been left to leave a life of hell.
“People have died, houses collapsed, property damaged, huge inconvenience caused, life threat to people all the time and one fine day state Chief Minister comes up with Google datas on water pipe bursts in India, sounds absurd and hilarious,” remarked the Congress leader.
Somani further said that the state government has completely failed to address the key problems of the people and with such irresponsible statements they are trying to hide their failures.
“If God forbids any of the under-construction flyover collapses will the Chief Minister search Google to find out the number of such mishaps in India and try to justify?" questioned Somani.
The Congress leader further claimed that with such irresponsible statements, BJP Government in Assam is trying to cover up its incapability to handle the key issues and problems faced by people at large.