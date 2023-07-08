“No One Can Stop Pipeline Burst, But..!” Assam CM Reacts after Zoo Road Incident

At a time when the pain of the people of Guwahati seems to have no end due to repeated water pipeline bursts in the city, state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there's nothing new into such occurrences and no one can halt this.
This statement comes apparently after the 10th incident of water pipe burst in the city on Saturday that occurred within a time span of two months.
Tending to the numerous water pipeline burst occurrences within the city, CM Sarma compared the water pipeline bursts in Delhi, Kerela and parts of the nation to be more obliterating in comparison to Assam.
However, there's a logical strategy to address this issue utilizing SCADA (supervisory control and information procurement), he said.
SCADA technicians will have to ensure that the parameters in the water delivery system are monitored and controlled at the right time and whenever there is an incident of water pipeline burst or any kind of leakages, suggested the chief minister.
“There are around 22,000 cases of water pipeline bursts in Kerela. Similarly, in Delhi also there are incidents of water pipeline bursts, no one can stop this, but, there is a scientific method to overcome this, which is called ‘SCADA’, it is a control system architecture comprising computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level supervision of machines and processes. If there is any kind of pipeline burst incidents, the SCADA technicians will have to ensure that they are monitoring the events so that there is no human casualties,” said the chief minister.
CM Sarma also mentioned that people in Guwahati need to mentally prepare for such occurrences if they wish to use the water supply facilities.
“I have witnessed a number of these incidents in Guwahati City since I was a young child; nothing can stop water pipelines from bursting. But damage is the most crucial factor. Due to the SCADA technicians' failure to stop the water supply after the leakage, which resulted to serious harm to both human life and property, the Kharguli incident can be referred to as ‘Damage’. Oil India Limited (OIL) frequently receives reports of pipeline leaks in the state, although they have always been able to stop them when necessary. In the event involving the burst water pipeline in Kharguli, we failed to accomplish this,” added CM Sarma.