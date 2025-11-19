Assam Colts Head to Dubai for High-Performance Football Training

The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) has announced a 20-member Assam Colts contingent—comprising 16 players and four support staff—for a week-long exposure tour to Dubai from November 19 to 26.
The squad was selected based on standout performances in the U-19 category of the 70th Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy. Final trials were conducted in Guwahati under the supervision of Bengaluru FC’s AFC Pro Licence coach Renedy Singh. The selected players represent different regions of Assam, reflecting the association’s efforts to tap into emerging football talent across the state.
As part of the initiative, the young footballers will undergo structured training sessions at top facilities in Dubai and Sharjah. They are scheduled to play two to three friendly matches against leading academy teams, which are expected to provide valuable match exposure and opportunities to be scouted by professional coaches.
GSA honorary general secretary Devajit Saikia said the association had initially planned to send the squad to Marbella FC in Spain, but the proposal fell through after the players’ visa applications were rejected twice.
“Now the players will avail high-quality training facilities in Dubai. This will be a new beginning for our youngsters,” Saikia said, expressing optimism about the revised plan.
The tour is being coordinated by Best of You India, which will conduct a training programme in Dubai based on Spanish coaching philosophies commonly used for global player development. The organisation will also arrange trials with reputed Indian clubs once the boys return. Players who perform exceptionally well in Dubai may even draw interest from international youth setups.
Players selected for the Dubai tour:
Sarnong Teron, Samujjal Boruah, Hiteswar Kaman, Chandan Yadav, Jyotish Boro, Sowrab Kr Dey, Jurin Bordoloi, Ajanur Rahman, Bibika Rabha, Ripu Narzary, Biman Doley, Sasang Hengna, Akshyat Agam Acharjya, Sujit Kuch, Fungbill Basumatary and Roshan Dungdung.