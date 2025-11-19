Guwahati : Indian & South African Teams Arrive at LGBI Airport

Guwahati witnessed heightened excitement on Wednesday evening as both the Indian and South African cricket teams landed in the city ahead of the much-anticipated second Test match scheduled for November 22.

The squads touched down at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in the evening. Officials confirmed that the teams will travel directly from the airport to the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The pressure is squarely on India, as the team comes into the match after a defeat in the first Test held in Kolkata, giving South Africa an early lead in the series.

The second Test will be hosted at the Barsapara Stadium in Sarusajai on November 22, which is being readied to welcome thousands of spectators.

