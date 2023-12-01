GMDA Intends To Relocate 'Wholesale Market' From Fancy Bazar, But How?

Amid growing concerns over the Assam government's decision to relocate the bustling wholesale market from Fancy Bazar, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Friday that talks are on to relocate the market in order to reduce traffic congestion in the city.
Owing to this, a separate plot of land of approximately 200 to 250 bighas has been sought for the market's relocation to Changsari in Kamrup district or North Guwahati.
The GMDA, on the other hand, is considering establishing an alternative market to the grocery wholesale market in the aforementioned area, the officials stated.
The decision to relocate the bustling wholesale market will be made only after a thorough examination of the issue.
As of now, no decision has been made to move the wholesale market from Fancy Bazar, confirmed the officials during a press conference here in Guwahati.
It may be mentioned that traders and businessmen in Guwahati's Fancy Bazar area had already voiced their apprehension regarding the decision to relocate the wholesale market.
The concerned traders estimate that approximately 10-15 thousand individuals engaged in commerce will be adversely affected by this move, leading to substantial financial losses.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the government's decision, a trader emphasized that the impact would extend beyond wholesale markets, affecting small-scale businessmen as well.
The traders are urging the government to address their concerns by constructing a separate market in North Guwahati while preserving the existing market.
While the relocation could undoubtedly alleviate traffic congestion, the traders argue that the move neglects the years of effort invested in establishing the market and building successful businesses. They propose an alternative solution where a new market is established in North Guwahati, leaving the current market intact.
Taking cognizance of the development, the President of All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) and state Congress Secretary, Gauravv Somani, said that the chief minister should have consulted the relevant stakeholders before making the decision to relocate the business hub.
"The area has several issues, such as a lack of sufficient parking spaces, hawkers occupying both the footpath and the road. Additionally, the Botanical Garden, located in the middle of Fancy, further exacerbates the problems. The government aims to tackle the traffic congestion problem in the area, but there seems to be a lack of traffic. Trucks are prohibited, and only four-wheeler vehicles are allowed. How will traffic congestion occur in such circumstances?" he said.
"No one has a clear understanding of the current situation within the administration! The government should have engaged in discussions with the relevant stakeholders, such as the trader organizations, before making the sudden choice to relocate the wholesale market. Its a one man show!" he further added.
Earlier, state Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Ashok Singhal, mentioned that decongesting Guwahati is a priority given the escalating vehicle population, and relocating the wholesale market is one of the proposed solutions currently under consideration.
According to sources, a plan is in its initial stages to construct a logistic park in either Changsari or North Guwahati to accommodate wholesale traders. The proposed logistic park aims to provide the necessary amenities for traders, but its execution is contingent on identifying suitable land for the project.
The overall decision hinges on finding a balance between decongesting the city and addressing the concerns of the numerous traders and businessmen likely to be affected by the relocation.