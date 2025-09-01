Assam Congress Files FIR Against BJP Alleging Violence at Rajiv Bhawan

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against several senior leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Bhangagarh Police Station, following a violent incident at Rajiv Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters, on August 31, 2025. The complaint, filed by Pradyut Kr. Bhuyan, General Secretary (Administration) of the APCC, alleges that BJP workers created chaos under the pretext of gheraoing the Congress office, vandalizing banners and posters, and intimidating party workers, particularly women.

According to the FIR, the accused group, led by senior BJP leaders, gathered unlawfully outside Rajiv Bhawan around 2:00 PM, attempting to storm the premises. The complaint specifically names Ratna Singh (Vice President, BJP Assam Pradesh), Rupam Goswami (Pradesh Convenor, Media Department), Juri Sharma Bordoloi (Vice President), Rajiv Sharma (Spokesperson), Gunjan Barman, Niharendra Sarma (President, Guwahati City District BJYM), Purabi Roy (GMDA Member), and Siddhanku Ankur Barua, among others, as actively participating in the attack. Other unidentified party workers were also involved.

The FIR highlights multiple offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), including unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal trespass, mischief, criminal intimidation, and assault on a public servant. Most notably, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mrinal Deka, present in uniform to maintain law and order, was allegedly assaulted with black ink thrown on his face and uniform, obstructing his official duties and creating a threat to public authority.

The Congress has demanded immediate registration of the FIR, arrest of the accused, protection of witnesses, and a thorough investigation, including review of CCTV footage and video evidence.