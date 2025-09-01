‘Congress Go Back’ Echoes Across Assam as BJP Rages Over Insult to PM’s Mother

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday staged a series of coordinated protests across Assam condemning derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during a Congress event in Bihar last week.

The incident reportedly took place on August 27 in the Jale Assembly constituency of Darbhanga district while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was holding his ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra. A youth named Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja from Darbhanga's Bhopura village was arrested by Bihar Police on August 29 after a viral video of the comments created public outrage on social media. Police made it clear that Rizvi is not a juvenile, and investigations are being carried out.

The comments have caused a political frenzy in election-going Bihar, with BJP and Congress party workers fighting outside the Congress office and even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar adding his voice to the condemnation. FIRs were also lodged in Patna, although Gandhi and other Opposition party leaders were not present at the time of the incident.

The row had an echo in Assam, where BJP cadres organized widespread protests on Monday.

At Barpeta, BJP workers took out a march from the district office to the Congress office at Rajiv Bhawan, chanting slogans like "Down with Congress," "Rahul Gandhi beware," and "Congress go back." Barpeta BJP president Mahendra Das explained that the remarks were a display of "disrespect to women and an insult to the Prime Minister's mother," and reiterated the importance of maintaining India's traditions and dignity.

In Diphu, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Tuliram Ronghang, MLA from Diphu Bidya Sing Engleng, and district BJP president Roland Killing organized a rally denouncing the Congress meet and calling for accountability.

At Hojai, the protest rally was started from Shivbari and concluded at New Bazaar with the presence of MPs Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Hojai MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, and Lumding MLA Sibu Misra. Strikers carried banners and chanted anti-Congress slogans, and police had to intervene to keep the peace.

In Assam's Bajali, senior BJP leader and Assam minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass accompanied party activists in a protest at Pathshala along the National Highway. Demonstrators chanted slogans like "Rahul Gandhi go back" and "Congress needs to apologize," as they condemned what they referred to as "offensive and shameful comments" against the late mother of the Prime Minister.

BJP leaders throughout Assam explained that the protests were meant to deliver a clear message to Congress that "women and mothers have to be respected always" and political discussion must never degenerate to petty or abusive personal attacks.

