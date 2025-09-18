Assam Congress Files FIR Over Controversial AI Video Of Its Leaders

The Congress party has filed a First Information Report (FIR) concerning an AI generated video that appeared on the BJP’s social media platform and minister Pijush Hazarika’s page , highlighting the tensions between the two parties in Assam. The Congress alleges that the BJP is using such tactics to influence the communal atmosphere, particularly during elections.

The video shared has sparked widespread criticism, in political campaigns that raises questions about the authenticity of information being disseminated to the public. In this case, the video featured photos of Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, led to the filing of an FIR at the Dispur Police Station.

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi condemned the video, saying it misrepresents Assamese Society and undermines the states rich Heritage. “The words, actions and images produced by the BJP IT Cell do not even have the strength to scratch the surface of Assamese society” he posted on X. Gogoi emphasized that Assam’s cultural identity is nurtured by figures like Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev and Lachit Borphukan.

However Assam BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami argued that the video reflects genuine concern about the immigration. Aminul Islam, MLA and AIUDF general secretary, countered that the video is a form of hate speech, and the party plans to approach the Election Commission.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticized the video, calling it disgusting and accusing the BJP of pushing narratives aimed at creating a “Muslim Free India”. The controversy comes ahead of the 2026 Elections , with political parties intensifying scrutiny of the BJP’s messaging and narratives on social Media.