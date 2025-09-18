“Vote Chori Factory”: Rahul Gandhi Exposes Nationwide Voter Deletion Conspiracy

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged a large-scale conspiracy aimed at deleting millions of voters across India, calling it a direct threat to the country’s democracy.

Gandhi, however, said this revelation was not the “hydrogen bomb” he had promised, hinting that more information was yet to come.

Speaking at a press conference and titling his YouTube video “Vote Chori Factory,” Rahul Gandhi claimed he had “100 per cent proof” that certain groups were systematically targeting voters in constituencies where the Congress party was performing well. “This is not random. This is a centralised, planned operation, with cellphones from outside the state, fake logins, and automated programmes,” he said, showing slides he described as evidence of mass deletion attempts.

Citing Karnataka as a key example, Gandhi pointed to the Aland constituency, where he said 6,018 votes were allegedly targeted for deletion. “We do not yet know the total number of votes that may have been deleted here. Someone was caught, but only by coincidence,” he said.

He mentioned about several cases to explain the scale and audacity of the alleged operation. One involved a woman named Godabai, whose identity was reportedly used to delete 12 voters without her knowledge. “Godabai had no idea her identity was being misused,” Gandhi said. Another case involved a man named Suryakant, who allegedly deleted 12 voters in just 14 minutes, including a voter named Babita Choudhary.

Both Suryakant and Babita were present at the press conference and Gandhi introduced them to the media after calling them on the stage.

Gandhi also cited a man named Nagaraj, in whose case two voter deletion forms were reportedly filed within 38 seconds at literally 4 AM. He called the incident “humanly impossible” and urged young Indians to try filling out forms themselves to understand the claim. “This is not random deletion. It is done using automation, coordinated at a call centre level, in a centralised manner,” he said.

The Congress MP also questioned the Election Commission’s response, alleging that officials were shielding those behind the alleged scam. Gandhi said the Karnataka CID had sent 18 reminder letters over the past 18 months seeking information about voter deletions, the last one dated September 2025. He added that the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, was protecting what he called the “destroyers of democracy.”

“Despite repeated appeals, the Election Commission has not shared the requested data. The Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting those who have undermined Indian democracy,” he claimed.

Today’s press conference was part of Gandhi’s ongoing “vote chori” campaign. In his first press conference on August 7, he alleged that the Election Commission colluded with the BJP in Karnataka to manipulate electoral rolls. He claimed that the Mahadevapura assembly segment in Bengaluru Central alone had over 1,00,000 bogus voter entries, along with fake voter IDs, irregular father names, destroyed CCTV footage, and missing house numbers. Gandhi added that such irregularities were not confined to Karnataka and pointed to similar patterns in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Gandhi stressed that the alleged voter deletions were strategically carried out in areas where Congress was performing well. He claimed that automated programmes ensured the first voter at each booth was an applicant, point towards a centralised nature of the operation. He also questioned about the origin of the mobile numbers used for these deletions, noting that many came from outside Karnataka.

Warning that the threat extended beyond one state, Gandhi said, “This is not just a local issue. The same pattern can be seen in multiple states. Democracy is at stake, and citizens must know what is happening to their votes.”

By sharing names, phone numbers, and detailed timelines of the alleged deletions, Gandhi basically showed the methodical nature of the mass-scale operation, once again tainting the Election Commission of India.

Watch the full press conference here -

LIVE: Special Press Conference - Vote Chori Factory https://t.co/ne8cdFCnMs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2025

Also Read: 'Jan-Nayak' Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra Strikes a Chord in Bihar; Could Assam Be Next?