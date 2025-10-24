Assam Congress Held Candlelight Peace March Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday staged a candlelight peace march in front of Nehru Park, Panbazar, demanding justice for the mysterious death of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

The march took place more than a month after Garg’s death, which remains unresolved, drawing widespread criticism of the Assam government for failing to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi led the march, joined by hundreds of party members and senior leaders, who held candles in a symbolic display of solidarity and remembrance.

The party emphasized that the march was a peaceful demonstration aimed at highlighting public concern over the unresolved case and urging prompt action from the concerned authorities. Although the APCC had not received official permission to conduct the march, a large deployment of Assam Police personnel was made at Nehru Park to manage the gathering and ensure public safety.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the matter while addressing political issues ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The Chief Minister stated that the people of Assam would vote for the BJP and highlighted the state government’s role in handling Garg’s last rites. He said the government had brought Garg’s mortal remains from Singapore, performed his last rites with full state honours, and was on the verge of delivering justice with a strong charge sheet from the SIT in the coming days.

“I will keep Zubeen away from politics, but if somebody thinks of voting in his name, the people will think of the BJP first. I will not seek votes from the public in his name. Opposition leaders like Akhil Gogoi are politicizing the issue, targeting Hindu society rather than the BJP. If Gogoi claims that Zubeen had no community or religion, does that mean Zubeen was not an Assamese Hindu?” CM Sarma added.

