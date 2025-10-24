"Bring Strict Measures, Not Closure at 10 PM", SOP for Zubeen Kshetra Invites Criticisms

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) General Secretary Bidyut Saikia has reacted strongly to the Assam government's special directives concerning the memorial of late singer Zubeen Garg.

Bidyut Saikia said the government has so far been unable to derail the ongoing justice process for Zubeen Garg. He expressed concern over the politicisation of the singer’s legacy, noting that while Zubeen Garg never engaged in politics, the ruling party is now allegedly using his name for political purposes while accusing the opposition of doing the same.

Saikia highlighted that the memorial, popularly called the Zubeen Kshetra, has seen visitors from across Assam representing diverse castes, religions, and communities, all paying tribute in their own ways. “People from different religions are offering prayers for Zubeen Da according to their traditions, which seems to be seen as a problem by the BJP-led government,” he added.

He further pointed out that many visitors, including those from distant and economically disadvantaged areas, often stay late into the night at the memorial to pay their respects. Until recently, the public could visit the Zubeen Kshetra without restrictions, but the new SOP issued by the Assam government now limits visiting hours, which Saikia warned could create difficulties for admirers coming to honour the late singer.

He also stated that if anyone creates a disturbance under the influence of alcohol, the police should take strict action. “Police personnel can be deployed in shifts or temporary camps to ensure the environment remains safe and free from any kind of untoward incidents,” he added.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has alleged that the recent disturbances at the Zubeen Garg Memorial in Sonapur were orchestrated by individuals linked to the BJP.

Bidyut Saikia has alleged that the BJP is employing divisive tactics to obscure parts of the investigation into the untimely death of Zubeen Garg. He has mentioned that AJP Secretary and Spokesperson Ziaur Rahman, in a press meet yesterday, claimed that the disturbances were allegedly caused by Babul Ali Hazarika, the Chief Organising Secretary of AAMSU-Khilonjiya and a close aide of BJP leader Biswajit Phukan. “It appears the ruling party had a ‘hidden hand’ in these incidents,” Rahman said, adding that pictures and videos of the unrest have been circulating online since the incident occurred.

He asserted that such tactics were likely employed after seeing the growing public outrage over Zubeen Garg’s untimely death, as the people of Assam continue to demand justice. “The large gatherings of people at Zubeen Garg’s memorial have consistently reminded the authorities that justice cannot be obstructed,” Rahman added.

Saikia claimed that since the ruling party is now under pressure to deliver justice for Zubeen Garg, it is allegedly trying to create divisions and hide certain truths. “If anyone is causing disturbances, they should be arrested. Just as people in Baksa were immediately taken into custody after the violence outside the district jail, those creating ruckus at Zubeen Garg’s memorial should also be held accountable,” he said.

Saikia further alleged that Babul Ali Hazarika, accused of creating disturbances at the memorial, has still not been arrested and remains at his lodge in Six Mile. He questioned whether Hazarika’s alleged links as a close aide of BJP leaders are why authorities have not taken action.

In response to the SOP issued by the Assam government, Utpal Sarma, President of the All Assam Students’ Union (ASSU), has appealed for its withdrawal, describing the directive that sets specific opening and closing hours for the Zubeen Garg Memorial as entirely unnecessary.

In a statement, the ASSU President emphasised that everyone wishes the memorial to be well-organised and properly managed, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure this. “From children as young as five to elderly fans of 80, all admirers are visiting the Zubeen Garg Memorial. Even hundreds of differently-abled fans have come. People come whenever they can; the government must prioritise the convenience and safety of all visitors,” the statement said.

The ASSU President also suggested deploying adequate security personnel and appointing staff for the management of the memorial. To prevent alcohol consumption, temporary breathalyser checks could be conducted at both ends of the memorial. The organisation criticised the prohibition of visitor access after 10 p.m., stating that it is like “cutting hair out of fear of lice,” and argued that it unnecessarily restricts fans mourning the late singer.

The statement further highlighted the unprecedented public grief following Zubeen Garg’s untimely death. The flood of visitors to the memorial is spontaneous, driven by love and respect, and imposing unnecessary restrictions would be unacceptable. “Just as fans do not demand membership or proof to support a political party, all visitors do not carry alcohol. Penalising millions of admirers for the actions of a tiny minority is unfair,” the ASSU President added.

Addressing comparisons with other memorials or public sites, the ASSU President noted that Zubeen Garg’s life and legacy were unique and singular, and so is the public gathering at his memorial. He urged the government to set an example for Assam by keeping the memorial open and well-managed day and night, closing it only for cleaning or maintenance.

Concluding, the ASSU President stressed that Assam is still grieving collectively. “The love for Zubeen Garg and the sorrow over his death have taken the form of a burning Brahmaputra. Unnecessary restrictions may provoke unrest,” the statement warned.

In another Facebook post, renowned writer Rita Chowdhury addressed Assam Chief Minister, urging him to reconsider restrictions at the memorial of late singer Zubeen Garg, popularly known as the “Zubeen Khetro.”

Chowdhury highlighted that well-meaning advisors surrounding leaders may not always have an accurate understanding of situations and that decisions made based on incomplete perspectives can go wrong. She emphasised that many people who love Zubeen Garg cannot visit the memorial during the day due to work and personal commitments, and often come from distant places at night or in odd hours to pay their respects. “Some visit repeatedly; it is impossible to measure their love for Zubeen,” she wrote.

The writer added that countless fans are still struggling to overcome the emotional trauma caused by Zubeen’s sudden death, herself included. She warned that administrative restrictions at the memorial could push grieving visitors into severe emotional distress, potentially leading to extreme consequences ranging from self-harm to rebellion.

Chowdhary urged the authorities to balance respect for Assam’s traditions and law and order responsibilities with sensitivity towards the emotional needs of the public. She concluded by stressing that her opinion comes from a place of responsibility as a writer and a mother, not under anyone’s instruction, and hoped that the Chief Minister, as a mature politician, would reflect on the matter carefully.

Also Read: Maitrayee Patar Urges Strengthened Security and Open Access at Zubeen Kshetra