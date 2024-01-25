Assam Congress Leader Thanks CM For Obstacles During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

After the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi reached West Bengal having spent eight long days in Assam, the party's state unit leader and coordinator for the Yatra in the state, Romen Chandra Borthakur took the opportunity to thank chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the alleged hinderances he caused over the past few days.
Addressing a presser at the Congress headquarters at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati today, the Assam Congress spokesperson said that the obstructions caused by CM Sarma actually turned out to be helpful for the party.
Borthakur said, "The hinderances caused by the chief minister to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were actually helpful for us. We want to congratulate him for this. The rules and regulations laid down by the police administration also played in our favour."
However, the Congress spokesperson did not mince his words when he targeted the chief minister over trying to cause communal friction. "They tried to create communal bad blood in Assam, but failed. The chief minister prohibited Rahul Gandhi from visiting Batadrava Than," he said.
Meanwhile, targeting the Assam CM over his remarks at Rahul Gandhi where he had questioned why the Congress MP did not visit other noted temples and pilgrimage sites, Romen Borthakur termed it as utter madness.
Borthakur questioned whether Rahul Gandhi had to inform the Assam CM before deciding to travel to any place. "We strongly condemn his remarks," he said requesting CM Sarma to not take the law into his own hands.
The Congress leader further said, "Rahul Gandhi has said that we broke the barricading but did not break the law. We could have entered Guwahati city after breaking through the barricades, which would have caused an unimaginable situation. We understood that and hence, did not proceed with it."