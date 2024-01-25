"Kya Aadmi Hai": Assam CM's Jibe at RaGa Explained from Scratch | Read Here

Earlier, addressing a spontaneous and massive gathering of students outside the USTM University campus last Tuesday from atop his bus, Gandhi said, he was supposed to address the students in the university. But, he told the students, the CM office Assam called university authorities that he (Gandhi) must not be allowed to address university students.

He said it was not important whether “Rahul Gandhi comes or doesn’t come, but what is important is that you are allowed to listen to anybody that you want to listen to”.