Assam CM Orders Case Against Congress Leaders Over Obscene Gestures

The Assam cabinet has directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, to register a case against Congress leaders Bhupen Borah, Mira Borthakur, and Debabrata Saikia over alleged obscene gestures during a Yatra in Assam.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the media today, said that the gestures outraged the modesty of the entire women's community of Assam, which will not be tolerated.

Sarma said, “While conducting a Yatra, the ex-President of Assam Congress, Bhupen Borah, in collusion with Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Mira Borthakur, showed a very indecent gesture to the women of Assam. We think that the gesture was a collective insult to the women of Assam, so we directed DGP Harmeet Singh to immediately register a case and inquire into the matter under appropriate sections of the law.”

“I have seen their body language and their hints. It was so rude, and it was so bad that you cannot even think of it. No normal politician or gentleman would indicate that way to any woman. It was disgusting, and it has put the women collectively in an embarrassing situation, so we have asked the police to register a case,” he added, responding to a query.

Also Read: Assam to Transfer Ali Tauqeer Sheikh Case to Central Agency: CM Sarma