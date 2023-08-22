DCP (Central) Guwahati, Akshat Garg Transferred in Major Reshuffle

Amid row over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar's death case, a fresh reshuffle of the Guwahati Police was ordered by the Assam Government on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati, IPS Akshat Garg has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati.
On the other hand, APS Surjeet Singh Panesar has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 4th Assam Commando Battalion (Ops) in Sivasagar’s Geleki.
Surjeet Singh Panesar was earlier holding the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati.
Further, APS Amitabh Basumatary, who was earlier holding the post of Commandant at the 4th Assam Commando Battalion (Ops) in Sivasagar’s Geleki has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati.