Major Reshuffle in Assam Police Department | Check Full List

The following is the full list of the police officials who have been transferred

As part of the reshuffle, Dr. Bidyut Das Boro, APS (DR-2010), who was serving as Addl. SP (Crime) in Hailakandi, has been transferred and appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (Training) at CID, Assam in Ulubari, Guwahati.

Similarly, Shri Moidul Islam, APS (DR-2013), who was deputed to Tinsukia District as Addl. SP (Crime), has been reverted back to his substantive post as 2nd-in-Command at 9th APBn. in Barhampur, Nagaon.

Other transfers include Shri Bitul Chetia, APS (DR-2013), who was serving as Addl. SP (Kaziranga National Park) under STF in Assam and Guwahati, and has been posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Majuli.

Furthermore, Smti. Aseema Kalita, APS (DR-2015), who held the position of Dy. SP at SB (HQ) in Assam's Kahilipara, Guwahati, has been transferred and appointed as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-II) in Guwahati. Shri Gitartha Dev Sarma, APS (DR-2016), who served as Dy. SP (HQ) in Karimganj, is now posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Baksa.

Smti. Rajashree Dhandia, APS, who held the position of Vice Principal at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, has been transferred and posted as 2nd-in-Command at 3rd APBn. in Titabor, Jorhat.

Shri Tilok Das, APS (PR-2015), who served as Dy. SP (S&I) in Dibrugarh, is now transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant at 5th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Ops and Law & Order) in Pabhoi, Biswanath.

Shri John Das, APS (DR-2016), who was SDPO in Bokajan, Karbi Anglong, has been transferred and appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (Security) in Karbi Anglong.

Shri Tridip Bardalai, APS (DR-2016), who served as ACP in Basistha, Guwahati, is now transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security) at Capital Complex, Dispur, Guwahati.

Shri Laba Kumar Deka, APS (DR-2016), who held the position of Dy. SP (HQ) in Chirang, is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (S&I) in Lakhimpur.

Shri Anurag Sarmah, APS (DR-2016), who served as Dy. SP (HQ) in Goalpara, is now transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Kaziranga National Park) under STF, Assam.

Shri Pranjal Borah, APS (DR-2016), who was Dy. SP (HQ) in Darrang, is transferred and appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Dhemaji.

Smti. Jikirani Mahanta, APS (DR-2016), who served as Dy. SP (HQ) in Nalbari, is now transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Dhemaji.

Shri Shamirdaptar Baruah, APS (DR-2016), who was Dy. SP (HQ) in Barpeta, is transferred and appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Hailakandi.

Shri Pranab Jyoti Kalita, APS (DR-2016), who served as SDPO in Bijni, Chirang, is now transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Nagaon.

Shri Madhuyya Prasad Baruah, APS (DR-2016), who was Dy. SP (HQ) in Golaghat, is transferred and appointed as Deputy Commandant at 4th Assam Commando Battalion (Ops) in Geleki, Kamalabari, Sivasagar, and attached to CM's Security.

Shri Faruque Ahmed, APS (DR-2016), who served as Dy. SP at CID, Assam in Ulubari, Guwahati, is now transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Dima Hasao.

Shri Jayanta Baruah, APS (DR-2016), who held the position of Dy. SP (HQ) in Biswanath, is transferred and appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Lakhimpur.

Shri Bhargav Sanjeevan Goswami, APS (DR-2016), who served as ACP in Jalukbari, Guwahati, is now transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Law) at Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati.

Shri Pranab Das, APS (DR-2016), who was Dy. SP (S&I) in Dibrugarh, is transferred and appointed as Deputy Commandant at 5th Assam Commando Battalion (Urban Ops and Law & Order) in Pabhoi, Biswanath.

Shri Trinayan Bhuyan, APS (DR-2016), who served as SDPO in Dhansiri, Golaghat, is now transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Bajali.

Smti. Nahid Karishma, APS (DR-2016), who was Dy. SP (HQ) in Karbi Anglong, her services are attached to Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati, until further orders.

Shri Prithwiraj Rajkhowa, APS (DR-2016), who served as ACP in Panbazar, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) in Kokrajhar.