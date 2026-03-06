Assam Down Town University Honours Women Achievers on International Women’s Day 2026

Assam Down Town University marked International Women’s Day 2026 with a special programme in Guwahati, celebrating the achievements of several self-made women who have made notable contributions to society through their work, resilience, and leadership.

The event brought together women from diverse backgrounds, recognising their efforts in areas such as public service, entrepreneurship, grassroots welfare, literature, community leadership and sports. The university said the initiative was aimed at acknowledging inspiring individuals whose journeys continue to motivate others and strengthen communities.

Among those honoured were Purabi Saikia Mahanta from Mangaldoi, known for her work as a creative entrepreneur, and Tulika Gogoi Swargiary from Chandrapur, who has built a reputation as an entrepreneur and community leader. Monimala Rabha from Morigaon was also recognised for her dedicated service as an Anganwadi worker supporting grassroots welfare programmes.

The programme also felicitated Bijoya Das, an inspector in the Assam Police, for her service in law enforcement. Food entrepreneur Jumti Kakoti from Milanpur was honoured for her entrepreneurial initiatives, while Mommy Nath from Morigaon received recognition for her contributions as a businesswoman, social worker and noted Assamese author. Mitali Upadhaya of Kalapahar in Guwahati was also felicitated for her achievements in martial arts.

Through the celebration, Assam Down Town University reiterated its commitment to recognising women who are shaping society through determination and service. University officials said the programme was also intended to encourage young people to draw inspiration from these stories of perseverance and success while continuing the broader effort to promote gender equality and empowerment.