Educational Exposure Visit Held for Kamrup Teachers at Assam down town University

In an effort to improve classroom teaching and support the professional growth of educators, Bharti Airtel Foundation, in association with Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup, organised a teachers’ educational exposure visit to Assam Down Town University on February 6.

The programme saw participation from 32 government schools across Kamrup district, with each institution represented by its head teacher or principal along with a science teacher. A total of 64 teachers took part in the visit, which aimed to familiarise them with modern learning environments and practical teaching approaches that can help prepare students for the future.

During the visit, teachers were introduced to new ideas in education, including innovative learning methods, skill-based education, vocational training concepts and classroom strategies that can be applied in government schools. The focus remained on making learning more interactive, practical and relevant to students’ real-life needs.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Sunandan Baruah, Director of Innovation, Startup and Acceleration at Assam Down Town University, spoke on the importance of encouraging creativity, critical thinking and hands-on learning among students from an early age. He said innovation need not be limited to advanced facilities and can begin in school classrooms through simple projects, group work and problem-solving activities. He also highlighted the role of incubation centres in guiding young minds towards innovation and entrepreneurship.

The teachers were also addressed by Dr N. N. Dutta, Chancellor of Assam Down Town University, who shared his views on the changing role of educators and institutions in shaping well-rounded and forward-looking education systems.

Representatives of Bharti Airtel Foundation reiterated their commitment to strengthening school education by empowering teachers, while officials from Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup, underlined the importance of continuous learning and training for educators in line with national education goals.

The visit concluded with interactive sessions, campus tours and experience-sharing discussions, giving teachers the opportunity to explore how ideas and practices from higher education institutions can be adapted within government schools. The initiative reflects a joint effort to improve education quality and create more engaging learning spaces for students across the Kamrup district.

