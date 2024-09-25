Assam down town University Hosts 11th Convocation Ceremony

Assam down town University proudly marked a significant milestone with the successful completion of its 11th Convocation Ceremony, held at the grand amphitheatre of the University Campus in Panikhaiti, Guwahati. The event was graced by the Governor of Assam and Visitor to the University, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, alongside the Guest of Honour, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Cabinet Minister, government of Assam.
The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome from the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor, who commended the graduating class for their remarkable achievements. In his address, he emphasized the transformative power of education, stating, "As you embark upon your respective journeys, remember that knowledge is not merely a vehicle for personal advancement but a powerful means to uplift and transform your communities."
Jayanta Malla Baruah inspired graduates to harness their skills for the betterment of the state, noting, "Your journey is just beginning. Embrace the challenges ahead and leverage your education to drive meaningful change."
A highlight of the ceremony was the conferral of degrees to a diverse cohort of students across various programs, including PhD, Post Graduate, and Under Graduate courses. The Chancellor proudly presented Gold Medals to the Best Post-Graduate and Best Under Graduate of the University, honoring their exceptional accomplishments.
A poignant moment was marked by the Best Post Graduate Student administering the Oath of Dedication, encouraging fellow graduates to uphold their professional and ethical responsibilities as they transition into their future roles.
Reflecting on the University’s progress over the past year, the Vice-Chancellor stated, "Today, we celebrate not only your academic success but also our collective commitment to fostering an environment of learning and innovation."
As the ceremony concluded, the Governor signed the Convocation Book, symbolizing the formal closure of the event. The National Anthem resonated through the amphitheatre, leaving graduates and their families with a profound sense of pride and anticipation for the future.
The Assam down town University extends its heartfelt congratulations to all graduates and wishes them success in their future endeavors.