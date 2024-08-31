Assam down town University Hosts Successful 10th Annual Job Fair
Assam down town University (AdtU) recently marked a significant achievement with its 10th Annual Job Fair, held at its Head Office in Garchuk. The event successfully connected hundreds of students and job seekers with over 70 esteemed employers, reflecting AdtU's ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and professional opportunities.
The job fair saw enthusiastic participation from top organizations, including Marico, Palacio, Navotel, Gargya, Poynt Sports, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, Amul, Amritcem, and Topcem, among others. The event provided a platform for students and job seekers to engage in productive interviews, network with industry leaders, and gain valuable insights into current industry trends and expectations.
Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Associate Director (i/c) of the Directorate of Career Advancement at AdtU, expressed her enthusiasm about the event, stating, "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our 10th Annual Job Fair. This event has become a cornerstone of our mission to empower the youth of our region with meaningful employment opportunities and skills for success."
The 10th Annual Job Fair 2024 is celebrated as a milestone event, fostering valuable connections, igniting career opportunities, and underscoring AdtU's dedication to excellence in education and employment.