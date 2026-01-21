Assam down town University Hosts IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition 2026

Assam Down Town University on Tuesday concluded the IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition 2026, a major vocational skills championship held under the IndiaSkills initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) for the 2025–26 cycle.

The three-day regional competition, held from January 19 to 21, was organised by the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) at the university’s Hospitality Lab under the Discipline of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Faculty of Commerce and Management.

The event brought together skilled youth from across the northeastern states, providing a competitive platform to assess, benchmark, and promote excellence in key hospitality and tourism trades. Participants competed in multiple skill categories, including Cooking, Bakery, Patisserie and Confectionery, Hotel Reception, and Restaurant Service.

As part of the competition, contestants underwent rigorous practical and technical evaluations aligned with national and international industry standards. These included simulated hotel operations such as check-in and check-out procedures, table laying and napkin folding, salad and soup service, wine decanting, flambé techniques, and full-course dinner service. In the culinary and bakery segments, participants demonstrated advanced skills in fruit and gâteau carving, confectionery preparation, and bakery production under time-bound conditions.

Officials said the competition was designed to mirror real-world hospitality environments, testing not only technical competence but also precision, efficiency, hygiene, communication skills, and professional conduct.

The IndiaSkills competition is India’s premier skill development platform, aimed at identifying top-performing candidates who may go on to represent their regions and the country at national and international skill competitions, including WorldSkills.

University authorities said hosting the Northeast regional round reflects Assam Down Town University’s growing role in skill-based education and industry-linked training. The institution has been actively strengthening its hospitality and tourism programmes to align with evolving global service standards and workforce requirements.

The event also highlighted the rising talent pool from the Northeast in hospitality and tourism, a sector seen as a major employment generator in the region.

Winners from the regional competition are expected to progress to the IndiaSkills National Competition, where they will compete with top candidates from across the country.

