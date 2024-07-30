Assam: Drug Kingpin Pakhi Miyan and 3 Others Acquitted in 2004 Ganja Seizure Case

The court of the additional sessions judge in Kamrup on Tuesday acquitted alleged drug kingpin Samsul Haque Talukdar, alias Pakhi Miyan, along with three others—Hyder Ali, Suren Dutta, and Ali Ahmed—in connection with the 2004 seizure of 6092 kg of ganja by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Sonapur from an oil tanker truck.
According to reports, the court's decision to acquit the accused was due to the DRI's failure to provide clear documentary evidence.
The ganja had been tactfully concealed in an oil tanker truck, which was seized by DRI officials. During interrogation, the driver, Suren Dutta, confessed to the crime and implicated Pakhi Miyan and two of his relatives.
After a protracted 20-year legal battle, the court acquitted Pakhi Miyan and the three others involved in the case.
It is noteworthy that Pakhi Miyan has previously been implicated in various crimes, including drug smuggling, murder, and robbery. He has been accused of handling the largest drug cartel in Northeast India and has been linked to three murder cases involving DRI official Tarun Kumar Dutta, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Habib Ali, and local newspaper journalist Muslimuddin Ahmed.