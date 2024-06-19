Liquor Smuggling 'Kingpin' Arrested By Cops In Guwahati

The kingpin behind running a massive inter-state illegal liquor smuggling network was nabbed by the Basistha Police in Guwahati on Wednesday. This comes after the capture of another major player in the liquor trafficking syndicate in the northeast.
The city authorities recently intensified the crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling networks under which infamous "liquor king" Manoj Hazarika, whose operations included smuggling of Arunachali wine, was arrested.
Subsequent operations carried out by the police resulted in the arrest of Rajesh Das, another trafficker of Arunachali wine. According to the police, his operations ran from Arunachal Pradesh to Bihar where he transported illegally procured and smuggled liquor.
Das has been arrested over the trafficking of 779 cartons of illegal liquor into Bihar. The police conducted a raid in Guwahati's Kahilipara locality today during which he was arrested.
Basistha Police informed that on June 4, they had intercepted a truck carrying the liquor consignment from Arunachal Pradesh to Bihar and detained the driver of the truck.
Pursuing the case further, the police today nabbed the kingpin behind the massive illegal liquor trade.