Guwahati: Environment Education Programme Conducts Eco-Friendly Holi Workshop

A one-day workshop on making eco-friendly Holi colours was organised at Army Public School, Narangi, on February 28, 2026, with the aim of encouraging students to celebrate a safe and environmentally friendly Holi.

The programme was held under the Environment Education Programme, an initiative of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India. It was implemented by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Science & Technology Department, Government of Assam, and organised by the host school in collaboration with the Rural Women Upliftment Association of Assam (RWUAA), District Nodal Agency (EEP), Kamrup Metro.

The workshop began with the ceremonial lighting of a candle, symbolising awareness and responsibility towards nature. Guests were welcomed with traditional Assamese gamosa and saplings, reflecting a shared commitment to protecting the environment.

Dr Bandana Baruah, Principal of Army Public School, Narangi, delivered the keynote address. She highlighted the important role educational institutions play in shaping environmentally responsible citizens and appreciated the joint effort of ASTEC and RWUAA in bringing the initiative to the schoolcampus.

Nayan Pratim Kumar, Political Editor of Pratidin Time, attended the programme as the Guest of Honour. He praised the initiative and urged students to carry the message of environmental responsibility to their homes and communities.

Hijam Malem Singha, Programme Officer of ASTEC, spoke about the significance of the Environment Education Programme in building awareness among young minds. He reaffirmed ASTEC’s commitment to promoting scientific thinking and sustainable practices among students.

The practical session was conducted by Rajesh Dutta Baruah, Technical Expert from The Green Globe. He demonstrated how natural ingredients such as flowers, turmeric and beetroot can be used to prepare bright and safe Holi colours at home. The hands-on session drew enthusiastic participation from students, who learned simple and affordable ways to avoid harmful synthetic colours.

Dr Simon Bordoloi, Executive Director of RWUAA and District Nodal Agency (EEP), encouraged students to adopt eco-friendly habits not just during festivals but in their daily lives. He stressed that small individual efforts can collectively make a big difference to the environment.

Adding an academic perspective, Dr Bapan Saha, Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Handique Girls College, explained the harmful effects of chemical-based Holi colours. He spoke about the risks posed by toxic substances and heavy metals present in some commercial colours, which can affect skin, eyes and even soil and water.

The event also saw participation from BSW students of Kaziranga University, MSW students of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, and students from Mizoram University, giving the workshop a wider inter-university involvement.

Nabanika Dutta, Eco Club Nodal Teacher of the school, informed that the institution plans to organise more such awareness activities and practical demonstrations in the future to reach a larger number of students.

The workshop concluded with a pledge by all participants to celebrate a safe, healthy and eco-friendly Holi and to spread awareness about sustainable practices in their communities.

The initiative marked a meaningful step towards promoting greener celebrations and nurturing environmentally conscious young citizens in the state.