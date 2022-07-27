Assam: Erudite Litterateur Atulananda Goswami Passes Away

Erudite litterateur and writer from Assam, Atulananda Goswami passed away on Wednesday at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here.

According to reports, he had been admitted there for some time and was undergoing treatment. His demise has gripped the literary circles in the state with sorrow.

The eminent personality was born in the year 1935. Among his most notable works is a book titled ‘Namgharia’. His other works include ‘Hamdoi Pulor Jon’, ‘Seneh Jorir Ganthi’, ‘Rajpaat’, ‘Polatok’ and ‘Ashray’.

Goswami was awarded with the Sahitya Academy award in 2006 for his novel ‘Seneh Jorir Ganthi’.

He was known throughout the state as an Assamese short story writer, a litterateur and a novelist. His works have been met with great acclaim over his lengthy literary career.