Assam Elections 2026: Round 2 EVM, VVPAT Checks to Begin in Guwahati

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, has commenced the additional first phase of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) verification ahead of the Assam Assembly elections 2026. The checking process will be conducted in Guwahati from February 16 to February 18, an official release dated February 13 confirmed.

The inspection is being carried out at the EVM-VVPAT warehouse under the District Election Officer’s office at Lalamati area near Basistha in Guwahati. The exercise forms part of pre-election preparedness to ensure machines are fully functional before deployment.

Where and How the Verification Is Being Conducted

According to official instructions issued by the CEO’s office, the three-day verification drive will run daily from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. A team of 10 engineers deputed by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has been assigned to conduct the technical scrutiny.

During this phase, a total of 30 Ballot Units (BU), 550 Control Units (CU), and 70 VVPAT machines will undergo detailed inspection. Each unit will be subjected to testing protocols to confirm operational accuracy and compliance with Election Commission standards.

Supervision, Transparency and Political Oversight

The entire verification process is being supervised by the additional district commissioner of Kamrup metropolitan district, Hemanga Nobis.

Authorised representatives of recognised national and regional political parties’ Kamrup metropolitan district units have been invited to remain present during the inspection on all three days. Officials stated that this step is aimed at maintaining transparency and confidence among stakeholders.

In addition, the full checking procedure is being conducted under strict web-casting surveillance. Authorities said this measure ensures accountability and adherence to guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India.

Key Step in 2026 Assam Election Preparedness

The ongoing EVM and VVPAT verification exercise marks an early administrative move as Assam prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections. It comes in the wake of several units turning out “inadequate” during the first round of state-wide checks, prompting an additional round of testing.

The first round of checks was conducted between December last year and January this year in 34 districts, with the exception of Tamulpur.

During the first round of checking, a total of 43,348 Ballot Units (BU), 36,113 Control Units (CU), and 45,332 VVPAT units were found fit for deployment across the state. Authorities had then informed of a subsequent round of testing, which would include Tamulpur.