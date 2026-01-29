Assam Poll Body Flags EVM, VVPAT Issues in Initial Audit, Assures Further Checks

The Assam state election commission on Thursday informed that many Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units were found “inadequate” during the first round of checking conducted across the state ahead of the assembly elections.

The state-level polling body said, through a release, that it conducted the first phase of checking of the machines between December 11, last year and January 9, this year, in 34 districts. The checking of EVMs and VVPATs in Tamulpur is yet to be carried out.

The release read, “In pursuance of the preparations for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election, the First Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units has been undertaken across the State.”

“The FLC process has been completed successfully in 34 districts, except Tamulpur district, during the period from 11 December 2025 to 9 January 2026. The exercise was conducted strictly in accordance with the instructions, guidelines, and standard operating procedures issued by the Election Commission of India, and in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties, thereby ensuring due transparency and procedural compliance,” it added.

The state election commission mentioned that a total of 43,348 Ballot Units (BU), 36,113 Control Units (CU), and 45,332 VVPAT units were found fit for deployment across the state in the upcoming polls.

Second Round Of Checking

Meanwhile, the checking of EVMs and VVPATs in Tamulpur will tentatively be conducted by February 18. Further, as many units were found inadequate during the preliminary checking, a supplementary round of checking “will also be required in almost all the districts," which will be done around the same time.

“After the completion of this FLC, Assam shall be ready in respect of EVM and VVPAT availability for the conduct of the Assembly elections,” the polling body assured.

Notably, the assembly elections in Assam are approaching, increasing the work of the state election commission, preparing to conduct the voting and subsequently counting of votes, even as political parties ramp up their campaigning.

The final voter list for the 2026 polls is expected to be released soon. As such, the electoral body is working to ensure the usability of EVMs, instruments designed to record votes, and VVPATs, independent printer-like systems attached to EVMs, allowing voters to verify their vote.