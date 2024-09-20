A fake NGO defrauding people was busted and one person (Nazim Ahmed) was apprehended
Assam: Fake NGO Defrauding People Busted; 1 Held

Dispur police in Guwahati have detained an individual in connection with running a fake NGO operating under the pretense of aiding law enforcement agencies.

The NGO, named NCCHWO and based out of Tezpur city's Mission Chariali, carried out fraudulent activities in the name of providing assistance to agencies like police, CBI, NIA, and NITI Aayog.

In connection with the matter, Dispur police detained a person named Nizam Ahmed today and found a car with the NGO's nameplate on it. The ensuing investigation has led to two names surfacing.

The police have identified Dilip Dhela of Biswanath and Lohit Sarkar of Bongaigaon as suspects in the case. They were reportedly involved in running the said NGO with the apprehended accused.

Accused Lohit Sarkar
Accused Dilip Dhela's car

More details are awaited.

