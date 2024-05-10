Guwahati: NGO Employees Detained for Drug Peddling, Nitrazepam Tablets Seized

Hiteswar Kalita is a drug user and is employed by the NGO ‘Global Organization for Life Development’ (GOLD) as a Peer Educator. However, he along with his wife, is secretly engaged in drug peddling too as he is well acquainted with the drug user community due to his association with the NGO. Moreover, both the accused are undergoing Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) at GMCH.