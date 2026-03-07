Assam Farmers Gather At Khanapara Seminar To Learn About Natural Farming

The Assam Administrative Officers College, Khanapara, in Assam's Guwahati, hosted a regional seminar on natural farming today, bringing together farmers, experts, and agricultural officials to discuss sustainable and chemical-free farming practices.

According to sources, organised under the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with the Regional Centre for Biological and Natural Farming, Imphal, the Assam Agriculture Department, and Swati, GI Zed, India, the seminar saw participation from farmers across Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup Rural, Goalpara, and Baksa districts.

The seminar was led by Dr Praveen Bhotlai, Junior Scientist at the Regional Centre for Biological and Natural Farming, who highlighted the latest developments in chemical-free farming, environmental agriculture, and the increasing relevance of natural farming in Assam.

Senior experts, including Dr Sonmoina Bhuyan of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kahikushi, spoke on the significance of adopting natural farming practices, while Pradipto K. Chande, agricultural advisor at GI Zed, India, detailed government incentives available for farmers embracing chemical-free cultivation. Nripen Das, Director of the Directorate of Horticulture Crops and Food Resources, Assam, addressed participants on the principles and benefits of biological farming and organic agriculture.

Progressive farmers also shared their experiences of natural farming, providing practical insights and encouraging others to transition to sustainable practices. The seminar included two panel discussions that explored the methods, challenges, opportunities, and strategies for adopting natural and organic farming in Assam.

The program concluded with a valedictory speech by Manabendra Sharma, State Nodal Officer of the Assam Natural Farming Cell, who offered guidance and encouragement to farmers for adopting eco-friendly and sustainable agriculture techniques.