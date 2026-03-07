Assam Cabinet Clears Rs 3 Crore Five-Star Hotel Project in Silchar

In a major push to strengthen hospitality infrastructure in southern Assam, the Assam Cabinet has approved the construction of a five-star hotel in Silchar. The project will be developed by Polo Hotels Group with an estimated investment of around Rs 103 crore.

The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said the project would mark the first five-star hotel in Silchar and a major milestone for the Barak Valley region.

Speaking about the decision, the Chief Minister said the state cabinet has given the green signal to Polo Hotels Group to build the luxury hotel, adding that the company will invest approximately Rs 103 crore in the project.

The upcoming hotel is expected to bring modern luxury hospitality facilities to the Barak Valley for the first time. Officials believe the project will help improve the region’s capacity to host tourists, business travellers and major events.

Silchar, which serves as the commercial and administrative centre of southern Assam, has been witnessing steady growth in business activities and connectivity in recent years. However, the absence of high-end accommodation facilities has often been seen as a limitation for hosting large corporate meetings, conferences and high-profile visitors.

With the proposed five-star hotel, the government hopes to strengthen the tourism and business ecosystem in the region. The project is also expected to create employment opportunities and encourage further investments in hospitality and tourism.

