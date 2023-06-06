Assam: First Round Of Talks Over Granting ST Status Held In Guwahati

The Government of Assam on Tuesday sat for the first round of talks with the representatives of various tribal organizations and Ahom Sangathans over the issue of granting tribal status at the Administrative Staff College in Guwahati.
As per reports, the tribal organizations had earlier opposed granting of Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to six tribes of Assam namely, Moran, Matak, Tai Ahom, Chutia, Tea Tribes and Koch Rajbongshi.
In connection with the matter, Assam tribal affairs minister Ranoj Pegu and minister for social justice and empowerment, Pijush Hazarika sat with representatives of tribal organizations for the first round of talks to resolve the long-standing matter.
Speaking after the meeting, both cabinet ministers had to say that today was just the beginning of talks and they will require several sittings to come to a satisfactory resolution on the matter.
Taking to Twitter, Pijush Hazarika wrote, “GoA under the visionary leadership of HCM @himantabiswa sir has been working relentlessly to ensure peace, brotherhood & harmony amongst the various indigenous communities of Assam.”
“Myself along with my cabinet colleague Shri @ranojpeguassam chaired a meeting today at Assam Administrative Staff College with the representatives of the Coordination Committee of Tribal Orgs. of Assam, All Assam Tai Ahom Students Union & other orgs. to discuss about their long standing demand for according ST status to Tai Ahom community,” he further wrote.
Meanwhile, during the talks demands were raised by the Ahom tribal organizations to ensure the granting of ST status to the different tribes agitating over the matter for years without any problems caused to them.
Speaking on the matter, Aditya Khakhlari said, “We must ensure that the future of today’s tribal organizations is secured.”