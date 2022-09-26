Assam: Chutia YS Breaks Away From Tribal Union Demanding ST Status

Amid a struggle for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status in Assam, the Chutia Yuva Sanmilan (CYS) on Monday broke off the union of the six tribal organizations agitating for their demand.

According to reports, they will not back down from the demand for ST status. However, they will break away from the union citing disagreements with the decisions taken by it.

This was announced by the Chutia Yuva Sanmilan in an address to the mediapersons.

It may be noted that protestors in hoards took over Guwahati’s Dispur area last Thursday against the Centre’s decision to overlook many communities of Assam while granting Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to communities from five other states.

With the aim to gherao the state secretariat in Dispur, protesters arrived from different parts of Assam demanding the granting of ST status to communities.

Meanwhile, the police force was deployed in large numbers to control the crowd and to not allow them to disrupt normalcy in the city.

Police had been instructed to prevent the representatives of Janagosti Oikya Mancha who represent six tribes of the state and have planned the massive protests, from entering Dispur.