Assam: Free Textbooks, Subsidised Hostels For Meritorious Students Soon

As several thousand meritorious students laid their hands on a brand new scooty on Thursday under the state government's Pragyan Bharati scheme, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the scheme will include free textbooks and subsidised hostel fees "in the coming days".
Over 35,000 meritorious students will receive their two-wheelers under the scheme, the distribution of which was held across the state. In Guwahati, the event was held at the Veterinary College Field in the Khanapara area, which was attended by CM Sarma.
Addressing the gathering at the event, the Assam CM playfully warned the students to ensure traffic rules while riding their new scooties. He said, "Nobody should be found riding their scooties without a license or without a helmet."
The Assam CM said, "We began the scheme in 2017. At that time, we only distributed scooties among 1,000 students. This year, we will be giving out scooties to 30,200 female students and 5,567 male students. The government is spending Rs 260 crore on this."
Meanwhile, if any student is left out, they should not be disheartened, said CM Sarma. "If anyone is left out by any mistake, then they can contact the higher education council through their principals," he said.
Speaking further, he said, "In the coming days, we will transfer Rs 1,000 to the bank accounts of every student to buy textbooks. We will also arrange for subsidised government hostels. We aim to transfer this amount directly to bank accounts of the beneficiaries by February, next year. All of this will be done under the Pragyan Bharati scheme."
"Assam’s Pragyan Bharati scheme is intended to subsidise household expenditure on higher education. As we expand the ambit of this scheme in the coming days, we will be offering Free Scooties, Free Text books, and Subsidised Hostel fees," he further wrote on X.
In the last two years, over 90,000 jobs have been given on the basis of merit in Assam. In the fields of medical, engineering and public service, we are moving ahead only on the basis of merit, said CM Sarma
The Assam education minsiter Ranoj Pegu was also present the event. Speaking on the ocassion, he said, "This year, 4,27,000 candidates will appear for HSLC exams, an increase of 1 lakh from last year. In HS exams also, there is a similar increase of 1 lakh candidates this year. Around 5,000 male students and remaining female students were handed over scooties this time."
It may be noted that as many as 35,770 students were the beneficiaries of the Pragyan Bharati scheme this year and received scooties from the Assam government.
The criteria for consideration to receive the benifits of the Assam government was attaining 75 per cent marks in their higher secondary examinations for boys and passing with first division marks for girls.