Assam Cabinet: Dates Set For Scooty, Cash Award Distribution | Check Here

The Assam government on Wednesday marked November 30, 2023 (Thursday) as the day on which over 35,000 students across the state will lay their hands on a new two-wheeler.
The two-wheelers will be provided by the government in Assam under its Dr Banikanta Kakati Award scheme.
Among the beneficiaries are a total of 30,209 girls who have secured 60 per cent or higher marks in their Class XII exams conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).
Furthermore, this time around, the Assam government has decided to not leave out meritorious boys from claiming a shiny new two-wheeler. Those who have secured 75 per cent or higher marks in the same examinations will be able to claim their government sponsored scooters.
The total number of boys to benefit from the state government's scheme is 5,566.
Meanwhile, the Assam cabinet meeting held on Wednesday also decided upon the date for disbursal of Rs 15,000 each to meritorious students under its Anundoram Borooah Award scheme.
In the meeting it was decided that the beneficiaries will be getting their cash award on November 29, 2023. A total of 27,183 such students stand to benefit from the Assam government's scheme.
Students who have scored 75 per cent or above in the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).