Assam Govt To Fulfill Majority Of 1 Lakh Jobs By May: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government will fulfill a major portion of its promise of providing one lakh jobs by the month of May.
Speaking today at an appointment letter distribution event of fishery and veterinary departments at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Assam CM said, “Within May, the Assam government will fulfill a significant portion of its promise of providing one lakh employment opportunities. Many vacant positions will be filled by May 10.”
Giving an insight into the government’s plans in that regard, Assam CM Sarma mentioned that the government was looking fill another 20 thousand posts in several departments. He said, “The Assam government is working on filling up another 20 thousand positions in the education and forest departments.”
The appointments for these posts will be handed out soon, assured the Assam CM. He also urged those who were given appointment letters for various posts in the veterinary, fishery and industry departments of Assam government today, to report for duty from tomorrow.
“We are trying to push the veterinary department in the right direction. At present, the department is not functioning in the required manner. Much of that has been due to a lack of new recruitments,” said the Assam CM.
He further claimed that veterinary doctors do not have the desire to perform their duties. “The veterinarians even in my constituency do not perform their responsibilities properly. They arrive for work at 12. They are always looking for excuses to get away from work,” Assam CM Sarma said.
The Assam Chief Minister also urged the Commissioner Secretary to be strict in terms of appointments. He also asked Assam cabinet colleague and animal husbandry and veterinary minister Atul Bora to take up responsibility in this regard.
CM Sarma asked minister Atul Bora to be supervise everything himself. Apart from that, he urged other cabinet ministers to supervise the departments under their respective ministries.
Criticizing the Commissioner Secretary of Assam’s Animal Husbandry Department, the Assam CM said that the vision of the department has not been fulfilled. No new veterinary clinics have been set up for some time, highlighted Assam CM Sarma.
He said, “Around 600 veterinarians are sitting idle. If they are willing to work at their designated clinics, I will provide them with appointments.”
It may be noted that the Assam government today handed out appointments for several posts at an event today in Guwahati. A total of 161 veterinarians were given appointed today, apart from 32 appointments in the fishery department, 13 in industry department and four others as public health technicians.