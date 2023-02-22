Assam Govt To Fulfill Majority Of 1 Lakh Jobs By May: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government will fulfill a major portion of its promise of providing one lakh jobs by the month of May.

Speaking today at an appointment letter distribution event of fishery and veterinary departments at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Assam CM said, “Within May, the Assam government will fulfill a significant portion of its promise of providing one lakh employment opportunities. Many vacant positions will be filled by May 10.”

Giving an insight into the government’s plans in that regard, Assam CM Sarma mentioned that the government was looking fill another 20 thousand posts in several departments. He said, “The Assam government is working on filling up another 20 thousand positions in the education and forest departments.”

The appointments for these posts will be handed out soon, assured the Assam CM. He also urged those who were given appointment letters for various posts in the veterinary, fishery and industry departments of Assam government today, to report for duty from tomorrow.

“We are trying to push the veterinary department in the right direction. At present, the department is not functioning in the required manner. Much of that has been due to a lack of new recruitments,” said the Assam CM.

He further claimed that veterinary doctors do not have the desire to perform their duties. “The veterinarians even in my constituency do not perform their responsibilities properly. They arrive for work at 12. They are always looking for excuses to get away from work,” Assam CM Sarma said.