Assam Cabinet Meeting | Feb 22, 2023 | Key Decisions

A weekly cabinet meeting was held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday where key decisions were taken by the Assam ministers.

The decisions in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were related to revival of Assam Flying Club, incentivizing PG medicial students, facilitating speedy 5G rollout, improving public safety, ensuring nutrition of children and women, making Diploma in Engineering equivalent to Higher Secondary and several others.

Key Decisions taken in the meeting are listed below:

1. Diploma in Engineering made equivalent to HS

Recognition to 3-year Diploma in Engineering awarded by State Council of Technical Education (SCTE) as equivalent to Higher Secondary/Class XII (Science)

This will be applicable to all students of Polytechnics holding a Diploma in Engineering awarded by SCTE

Benefits

Will greatly benefit students obtaining Diploma from Polytechnics in various selection & recruitment processes where minimum qualification is HS (10+2)

Will also encourage students to enrol in such vocational courses Grant for Mega Mission Society

2. Grant for Mega Mission Safety

Rs. 270 cr sanctioned as Grant-in-Aid to Mega Mission Society - Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana for paddy procurement by Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd in uninterrupted manner and also implement Mission Amrit Sarovar

3. For development of BTR

Release of SOPD-G fund (normal works) of approx. Rs. 361.42 cr to BTC as 2nd instalment for FY 2022-23 for comprehensive development of BR

4. Incentivising PG Medical Students

Amendment to Medical Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into Post Graduate Degree and Diploma Courses) Rules 2021 approved to incentivise PG medical students to pursue pre and para clinical subjects

This will allow reservation of 2 PG seats in each of the following departments for doctors working in State Health Service

Anatomy

Physiology

Biochemistry

Forensic Medicine

Pharmacology

Microbiology

Community Medicine

5. Facilitating Infrastructure Development

For all-round development of Assam, approval to raising of approx. Rs. 414.42 cr loan by Govt of Assam from NABARD for following sanctioned projects

1,000 Model Anganwadi Centres in 35 districts: Rs. 223.80 cr

3 Rural Road Projects in 2 districts: Rs. 160.69 cr

39 Soil Conservation and Water Harvesting Projects in 20 districts: Rs. 29.91 cr

6. Amendment to Engineering Service Recruitment Board

Approval to amendment to composition of Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board

Composition

Academic/Administrative person of eminence to be nominated by Govt of Assam as Chairperson

2 Principals from existing Engineering Colleges to be nominated by Govt of Assam as Members

2 experts in specified discipline for which the interview is held to be nominated by Govt of Assam

Director of Technical Education, Assam to be Member Secretary

7. Re-engaging former employees of HPCL

Approval to proposal for re-engagement of 17 ex-employees of HPCL in different depts as per their qualification by condoning upper age limit and taking up Special Recruitment Drive from the list submitted by associations of ex-employees and ex-workers' unions of HPCL

8. Improving Public Safety

For improving public safety, approval to Assam Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Bill, 2023

Objective

Ensure safety of citizens by mandating use of surveillance equipment like CCTVs, etc, in spaces that see congregations of people by owners of such places

Features

Every owner/manager/person running an establishment/residential building (above G+2) shall implement public safety measures within 6 months from the date of commencement of this Act or before the next date of renewal of licence in case of business establishments, whichever is earlier

CCTV surveillance cameras shall have a provision for storage of video footage for 30 days

9. RoW for 5G rollout

Approval to Guidelines for Granting Right of Way (RoW) to Telecommunication Infrastructure in Assam, 2023 to facilitate speedy rollout of 5G

Highlights

Single window clearance system for 5G RoW applications with deemed approval

Integration of Assam RoW portal with Central Gatishakti Sanchar Portal for 5G purposes

Provision for use of street infrastructure for deployment of small cells, overground telecommunication cable

Provision for deployment of poles for installation of small cells or overground telecommunication cable

Structure of fees for various components of RoW and revenue sharing pattern amongst stakeholders like DITEC, DeGS, street infrastructure provider, etc

10. Amendment to Assam Science & Technology University Act

Amendment to the Assam Science and Technology University Act, 2009 approved for efficient functioning of Assam Science and Technology University and optimum use of resources

Assam Engineering College, Guwahati to be declared as Constituent College of Assam Science and Technology University, which will improve teaching & research facilities of the college

11. Revival of Assam Flying Club

For the benefit of aspiring commercial pilots of Assam, approval to revival of Assam Flying Club via the constitution of Assam Flying Club Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860

Composition

Chairman - Chief Minister

Vice-chairman - Minister, Sports & Youth Welfare

Members - Advocate General, Sr Most Secretary of Sports & Youth Welfare Department, Sr Most Secretary of Finance Department, Management Expert, Aviation Expert, Administrative Expert

Member Secretary - Director, Sports & Youth Welfare

12. Ensuring Nutrition of Children & Women

Approval to notification of Standard Operating procedure (SOP) for providing millet, rice and other cereal-based ready-to-cook/ready-to-eat food under Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SP)

This will tackle malnutrition among children from the age group 6 months to 6 years as well as pregnant women and lactating mothers

13. Initiative for Future Energy Security

Approval to initiative for future energy security in collaboration with Coal India Limited (CIL) to address the growing demand for power

Key points