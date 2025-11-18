AGP to Honour Zubeen Garg with Statewide National Pride Day Celebrations

In remembrance of the icon Zubeen Garg, the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) will celebrate National Pride Day across the state. The day began at 9 AM at the party’s Ambari Main Office, Guwahati, with a blood donation camp, inaugurated by AGP president Atul Bora.

The main program of National Pride Day will commence at 10 AM near Dighali Pukhuri Lakhidhar Borah Khetra. In homage to Zubeen Garg, a tribute event will be inaugurated by senior actor and director Nilu Chakraborty.

Notable speaker Dr Hitesh Baruah, a renowned doctor and music director, will also be present. During the program, ten of Zubeen Garg’s friends and nature enthusiasts will be felicitated.

At the event, over a thousand AGP members will perform Zubeen Garg’s timeless songs, organised by the party.

In addition, Nahor saplings will be planted at multiple locations across Guwahati to honour the singer’s legacy.

All units of the Assam Gana Parishad across the state will participate in the National Pride Day celebrations. Each event will include a blood donation drive and tributes to the “Heartthrob.”

Also Read: Zubeen Garg: Fans, Family, and Artists Share Emotional Birthday Messages