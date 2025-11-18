Zubeen Garg: Fans, Family, and Artists Share Emotional Birthday Messages

Fans, family, and fellow artists took to social media in droves to pay heartfelt tributes to Zubeen Garg on what would have been his birthday, marking another poignant moment in his absence.

The posts reflect the deep affection, grief, and enduring legacy of the "heartthrob,” whose music and spirit continue to inspire countless people across Assam and beyond.

Arun Garg, who shares a brotherly bond with Zubeen, wrote on Facebook, “Dada, I always wish you stay smiling, healthy, and at peace. Happy Birthday, My Everything”.

Fellow singer Dikshu Sarma extended his wishes, writing, “Zubeen da, I send countless birthday wishes to you. May you always bless us so that we continue to do good deeds.” His post highlighted the influence Zubeen had on his contemporaries and the music fraternity.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Garg, shared an intimate message expressing her enduring bond with him: “From this life to the next, we will continue writing our story, Goldie… Happy Birthday! Stay well.”

His sister, Palmee Borthakur, posted a deeply emotional message: “Last year, you held us with so much love! It hurts not to see you today. I don’t know where you are… stay well, don’t trust anyone this time! ” Her post emphasised both personal grief and the ongoing quest for justice surrounding his passing.

Singer Priyanka Bharali praised Zubeen’s enduring influence in her tribute: “O great leader, on your birthday, my service and boundless love to you… You are forever green, eternal, our light, our sun! Happy Birthday, King! Your legacy lives forever. We love you, we miss you.”

Zublee, another singer and close admirer, shared heartfelt affection in her post: “The most beloved birthday boy… we could have celebrated together… sending infinite love through your favourite Sting song 'A thousand years". A thousand years of love and respect for you, Dada.”

These posts reflect not only the immense love for Zubeen Garg but also the enduring impact he had on music, culture, and the hearts of his friends and family.

