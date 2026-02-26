Guwahati: Gauhati High Court Issues Notice To CM Sarma Over Alleged Hate Remarks

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday issued notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with a batch of petitions accusing him of making inflammatory remarks targeting Muslims, particularly those referred to as the “Miya” community.

The matter was heard by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury. After preliminary submissions from senior advocates representing the petitioners, the court directed that notices be served to the Chief Minister Sarma as well as to the Central and Assam governments. The next date of hearing has been fixed for April 21.

Petitions Allege Pattern of Incitement

According to the report, the pleas have been filed by the Indian National Congress, noted Assamese academic Hiren Gohain, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), among others. The petitioners had initially approached the Supreme Court of India, which advised them to seek a remedy before the High Court.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that a constitutional functionary had repeatedly used language that could be construed as divisive and provocative. He reportedly described the remarks as forming part of a consistent pattern rather than isolated statements.

Advocates Chander Uday Singh and Meenakshi Arora also addressed the bench, alleging that certain public statements and a now-deleted social media post linked to the state BJP unit depicted imagery that symbolically targeted members of the Muslim community. They contended that such expressions could undermine constitutional values, including secularism and equality, and potentially disturb public order.

The Debate Around the Term “Miya”

In Assam, the word “Miya” has long carried contentious connotations. Historically used as an honorific among South Asian Muslims, it later evolved into a disparaging label aimed primarily at Bengali-origin Muslims, often in the context of migration debates. In recent years, sections of the community have sought to reclaim the term as an identity marker.

The petitions argue that the Chief Minister’s references to the term in public speeches have contributed to social polarisation.

Court’s Preliminary Observations

During the hearing, the bench observed that some of the remarks cited in the petitions appeared to reflect a “fissiparous tendency.” However, the court clarified that it would assess the entire record and all arguments before arriving at any conclusion.

The issuance of notice does not amount to a finding of wrongdoing but signals that the court considers the issues raised worthy of judicial examination. The matter is now set for further hearing in April.

The proceedings have drawn significant public and political attention, as they touch upon questions of free speech, constitutional responsibility, and communal harmony in the state.