Ripun Bora Appears Before CM’s SVC in Gaurav Gogoi-Pakistan Link Case

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora appeared before the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) on Thursday. Borah was summoned by the CM's SVC in the alleged Pakistan link case involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Advertisment

He was directed by the SIT to appear for questioning today in connection with Assam CID case number 5/25.

A few days ago, Ripun Bora made a controversial statement suggesting possible connections between Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan. In response, the SIT summoned Bora for questioning to probe the basis and intent behind his statement.

The CM's SVC is reportedly investigating claims of a connection between Gaurav Gogoi and a man named Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, alleged to be a resident of Islamabad, Pakistan. The probe has now extended to Ripun Bora, who has been called in to provide a statement regarding his knowledge of the alleged link.

ALSO READ: Congress's Ripun Bora Summoned by CM's SVC in Gaurav Gogoi-Pakistan Link Case