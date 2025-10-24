Assam Girl Huma Abia Kanta to Present AI Research on Global Stage in Azerbaijan

In a remarkable achievement, Huma Abia Kanta, a Class XII student of Royal Global School, Guwahati, has had her research paper accepted for presentation at the Advancement and Innovation: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – I International Scientific-Practical Conference at Nakhchivan State University, Azerbaijan, on October 30–31.

Her study, titled “Machine Learning-Based Prediction of Phycocyanin Purity from Freeze–Thaw Extraction Parameters Using Regression Models,” evaluates six machine learning algorithms and demonstrates that ensemble methods such as Random Forest and XGBoost can predict phycocyanin pigment purity with R² values exceeding 0.91. The findings align closely with laboratory reproducibility, offering insights for more cost-effective and sustainable bioprocessing methods.

Co-authored with Dr. Ankur Pan Saikia of Assam Down Town University, the research leverages open experimental datasets to model how process parameters affect the purity of phycocyanin—a valuable blue pigment derived from microalgae with applications in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Expressing her excitement, Huma said, “This recognition means a lot to me. I’m thankful to my mentor, Dr. Ankur Pan Saikia, for guiding me at every step, and to my School Director, Dr. Arup Kumar Mukhopadhaya, for encouraging independent research. This experience strengthens my resolve to work at the intersection of AI and biotechnology, making science more accessible and sustainable.”

Dr. Saikia lauded Huma’s efforts: “Her work blends curiosity with precision. The application of AI to bioprocess modeling shows how school students from the Northeast can contribute meaningfully to global research.” He added, “We are proud of Huma. Her achievement highlights the importance of a research-oriented school ecosystem and proves that with mentorship and determination, age is no barrier to innovation.”

The conference will feature participants from universities across Asia and Europe. Huma’s presentation is one of the few from school-level researchers, alongside postgraduate and doctoral scholars. Looking ahead, she plans to pursue Computer Science and continue developing AI-driven solutions for sustainability and data-led innovation.