Assam Girl Shines At Republic Day Camp, Commands Guard of Honour To India's Vice President

A college girl from Assamshines at the Republic Day Camp in Delhi. Kuki Rabha is studying at Tezpur College and is currently in Delhi for the Republic Day Camp. Kuki Rabha is a senior Under Officer of 5 Assam Battalion NCC Tezpur Group (Tezpur College).

She had the unique privilege of commanding the Combined Guard of Honour presented to the Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri CP Radhakrishnan, during his visit to the ongoing Republic Day Camp at Delhi

Kuki Rabha is a 5th-semester student at Tezpur College. She is in the Department of Assamese. Kuki Rabha is the daughter of Kabita Rabha and Rajen Rabha, who are residents of Na-Ali, Tezpur.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 witnessed a vibrant and ceremonial note at the DG NCC Camp, Delhi Cantt. The Republic Day camp this year saw a participation of 2,406 cadets, including 127 Cadets from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and 131 Cadets from the North East Region.

Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Director General, NCC, congratulated the NCC fraternity on completing 77 years of service. Reiterating the importance of Republic Day Camp, he said that it is a platform to provide cadets with exposure to the rich culture and traditions of our nation through important events that take place in the National Capital during the run up for Republic Day.

