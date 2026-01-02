Subscribe

Republic Day Parade 2026 Tickets: Booking Dates, Prices, Venue and How to Book Online & Offline

The article provides complete details about Republic Day Parade 2026 ticket booking, including expected booking dates, ticket prices, and step-by-step online and offline booking procedures.

PratidinTime News Desk
Republic Day Parade 2026

Every year on January 26, thousands of citizens gather in the heart of New Delhi to witness the grandeur of the Republic Day Parade. While many watch the celebrations on television, attending the parade live at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) remains a dream for many. If you are planning to watch the Republic Day Parade 2026 in person, here is everything you need to know about ticket booking dates, prices, venues, and the step-by-step booking process.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Date and Venue

The Republic Day Parade 2026 will be held on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The event showcases India’s military strength, cultural diversity, and constitutional values, drawing audiences from across the country and abroad.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Booking: When Will It Start?

The official ticket booking dates for Republic Day Parade 2026 have not yet been announced. However, based on last year’s schedule, ticket bookings are expected to begin in the first week of January 2026.

  • Expected booking window: January 2 to January 11, 2026

  • Official websites to track updates:

    • rashtraparv.gov.in

    • aamantran.mod.gov.in

The Ministry of Defence will announce the final booking dates through these portals.

Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Price (Expected)

Ticket prices for the Republic Day Parade are kept affordable to allow maximum public participation.

  • Expected price range: ₹20 to ₹100

  • Prices vary based on seating area and enclosure

  • Children above the prescribed age must have separate tickets

  • Ticket rates are fixed by the Ministry of Defence

How to Book Republic Day Parade 2026 Tickets Online

The online booking process is simple and user-friendly. Follow these steps once bookings open:

  1. Visit the official website aamantran.mod.gov.in

  2. Select Republic Day Parade 2026 from the list of events

  3. Enter your mobile number and valid photo ID details for verification

  4. Choose the number of tickets and seating category

  5. Complete the online payment

  6. Download or save the ticket confirmation for entry

A valid government-issued photo ID is mandatory at the venue.

How to Book Republic Day Parade 2026 Tickets Offline

For those who prefer offline booking, physical ticket counters will be set up across Delhi.

Expected Offline Ticket Counters:

  • Seva Bhawan

  • Shastri Bhawan

  • Jantar Mantar

  • Pragati Maidan

  • Rajiv Chowk Metro Station

Visitors must carrya valid photo ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving licence for ticket purchase.

Republic Day Parade 2026: What’s New This Year?

The Republic Day Parade 2026 will feature a historic first with the debut of a special animal contingent of the Indian Army.

Indian Army’s Animal Contingent Highlights:

  • Two Bactrian camels inducted for cold desert operations in Ladakh

  • Four Zanskar ponies, an indigenous mountain breed used in high-altitude logistics

  • Four raptors for surveillance and bird-strike control

  • Ten Indian breed Army dogs and six conventional military dogs

This contingent, presented by the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC), highlights the critical role animals play in military operations, from border patrols and logistics to counter-terrorism and disaster response.

Why You Should Book Tickets in Advance

Tickets for the Republic Day Parade are limited and are issued on a first-come, first-served basis. With heightened interest due to new attractions in 2026, early booking is strongly advised to avoid missing out.

Watching the Republic Day Parade live is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that reflects India’s unity, strength, and heritage. Whether you choose to book tickets online or offline, keeping track of official announcements and preparing valid ID documents in advance will ensure a smooth booking process. As Republic Day 2026 promises several firsts, including the Indian Army’s animal contingent, the celebrations are set to be more memorable than ever.

