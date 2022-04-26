Guwahati: GMCH Employee takes Money for Issuing Death Certificate

Police arrested an employee of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Assam on Tuesday for issuing death certificate to a person in return of money.

The forensic department employee of the GMCH has been identified as Gautam Das.

He had taken Rs 5000 from a person identified as Mohit Agarwal and issued a death certificate. The money was paid through Google Pay to Das.

Authorities of the GMCH had lodged an FIR against Gautam Das and urged for strict action to be taken against him.

Das was arrested by the Bhangagarh Police on the basis of the FIR.

