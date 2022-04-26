Assam Congress Constitutes Fact-Finding Committee

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Bora has constituted a ‘Fact-Finding Committee’ on the results of the recently concluded Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

The Committee would be headed by Bharat Chandra Narah, MLA as Chairman, Kushal Kumar Sarma, Ex-Mayor, Guwahati and Deep Bayan, President, APCC Seva Dal as members of the committee with immediate effect.

A statement from the APCC said, “The Committee will thoroughly analyze about the root causes of the un-expected defeat of Congress party in GMC Elections held on 22nd April last with facts and figures, observations and impartial views of various sections of the society, party workers and eminent political analysts.”

The Committee will submit their detail report within a month with suggestions for corrective measures.

It may be mentioned that, out of the 60 wards of the GMC, the Congress did not retain a single ward while BJP and its allies bagged 58.

Also Read: Assam: Officer Allegedly Abuse Constable, TMPK Demand Justice